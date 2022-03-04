By Chukwudi Nweje

Lucky Nigerian families stand the chance to win cash prizes ranging from N.4m to N2 million weekly in a new reality TV show, Family Fame, produced by Auxilia Media.

Anchored by top comedian, Seyi Law, Family Fame will air on Africa Magic on Sundays at 6:30pm and Wazobia TV on Saturdays at 7:30pm.

According to Auxilia Media’s CEO, Olufunke Fajusigbe, the show is designed to bring family members together, as everyday hassles of life tend to pull them away.

“The reality show will focus on family values as well as provide pleasure to viewers among others. This is one of many to start a long-lasting, all-year-long family entertainment. What makes a Nigerian family unique is the value. Everything is pulling families away and we feel that we need to do something to ensure the family is brought back together. Anything that will bring the families together will be a good venture economically and mentally,” she said.

Family Fame, which will run for 52 weeks, would feature two families of five members each weekly, going head-to-head to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions.