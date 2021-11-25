It was a moment of joy and excitement as old students of Festac Boys and Girls Secondary School (FBGGS), who graduated in 1986 reunited after many years of departure last Saturday in Festac Town.

The 86 Set Alumni Association had earlier in the day visited an orphanage home, The Life Changer Less Privilege Home Festac Town and donated cartons of indomie and spaghetti to the home.

They joined the children to sing worship songs and also prayed to God to bless and preserve the children and make them great men and women in future.

Mr Chinaka Nwuzor, Chief Coordinator and President Alumni Association in his welcome address said, “ We are here to celebrate our 41st anniversary and second reunion party. We rejoice for what God has done for us and we are grateful to him.

He recalled that the platform was established on July 24, 2018 where they started the gathering, connecting with one another.

“ December 8, 2018, we held our first reunion party in Festac Town which was the first time we met after 30 years, which was exciting and memorable.

Chinaka said the essence of coming together is to give back to the society what the society has given to them.

He disclosed the alumni association has helped members in some ways:

“ Firstly, we were able to assist one of our member who had financial challenges. We also assisted financially one of our teachers who launched who launched a book in 2019. We built and equipped a poultry farm for one of our members, who is into poultry farming. We also supported one of our members who was ill and the money donated helped her greatly.

He disclosed that they successfully executed a major project in the school that will improve and aid learning.

He promised that members will continue to meet the needs of their Alma Mata as the need arises in future.

Mrs Felicia Olusumade, a mental nurse who is based in Britain said she came for the reunion party and to enlighten Nigerians about mental health issues in the country.

She said not much is being done about mental health issues and the way and manner cases are treated is unacceptable in the country.

She recalled that she visited a friend and found a young lady with mental health issues and people around said, the lady knows what she was doing and that she should be flogged.

‘ I had to quickly intervene and that was what helped the situation.

Talking about the reunion, Mrs Felicia said it is amazing to reunite and see classmates that you have not seen for over 39 years. It is a thing of joy and we all bonded together.

Olawale Akiode, based in Abuja said the association is an avenue where members are assisted in one way or the other and improve the life of members

“ Our school has made a great impact in my life through the support of the teachers who had positive influence in our lives”.

Mrs Tochi Okafor aka Torchlight disclosed I encourage members to continue to work with love. This is a small world and within the period that we are alive, we should care for one another no matter the circumstances.

While Mrs Ijewere Juliana Olufunwa aka Juliana the Best said we are so happy and excited to see ourselves after 30 years when we completed our secondary education.

“ We are alive and have come together to celebrate ourselves irrespective of our tribe and religion.”

