More excitement for customers as First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced Season 8 of its widely famous and successful annual retail campaign, Millionaire Promo. The promo, which rewards and empowers new and existing customers of the Bank with exciting prizes, has gone fully digital. The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, which commenced in April, will end in September and is available to customers via the Bank’s Mobile App and WinCity.

WinCity is the gaming platform of the Bank, designed to engage, promote positive interactions and reward customers’ loyalty to the brand. It is the first digital promo platform in the Nigerian banking industry where customers get to spin a wheel and win fantastic prizes instantly. The platform democratises access to opportunities to win and enhances the transparency of the promo process. Customers can visit WinCity as many times as they meet the required conditions of the promo.

Speaking on the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: “We are excited to kick off the 8th Season of the FCMB Millionaire Promo. The promo was designed to reward customers, enhance their overall experience, and promote financial inclusion and a savings culture.

