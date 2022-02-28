After two long years of lull owing to the outbreak of the CoronaVirus (COVID-19), students of the Federal Government College, Odogbolu, literally set the school tracks on fire at the weekend.

Teachers and parents were also not left out as they also joined the students to burn the tracks during the 49th annual Interhouse sports competition.

Brimming with delight and palpable satisfaction oozing from his every pulse, director/principal of the college, Mr. Amos Akinpelu, described the event as colourful and a great milestone.

In spite of the scorching weather, the participants, cheered on by their housemates, teachers and parents gave a good account of themselves. The contests were executed in an atmosphere characterized by friendship, camaraderie and joyful exuberance.

When the curtain was drawn on the grand finale which lasted five hours, Cross House took the spotlight and lifted the trophy with 11 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals while Niger House was runner-up with 10 gold, eight silver and 14 bronze medals. Chad and Osun followed with eight gold, 14 silver and nine bronze and eight gold, six silver and six bronze medals respectively.