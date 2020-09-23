Dickson Okafor

It was a day of excitement recently, as members of the All Stars FC of Lagos State visited the So-Said Charity Home for Vulnerable Persons in Okota, Lagos. The facility was founded by Mrs. Felicia Martins

Madam Roseline Banks, administrator of the home, received the visitors who came with various food items, including bags of rice, beans, noodles, toiletries clothing and cash. She expressed gratitude to them while explaining that the facility aims to help reduce vulnerability in the society. She said it started at Ajegunle Lagos but now has 11 branches within the country.

She said, on visitation days, the children are made to interact with visitors and get a feel of life outside the facility. She also explained that officials of the home pick up abandoned babies, take care of them and give tyhem education.

She said the home also takes care of vulnerable adults, some of who leave their villages she also praised some individuals and organizations for their support. She said Dangote Foundation built a school and hostel for the home while Access Bank built a borehole for the facility in December 2017. She said the home was not in support of adoption because of its risky and insecure nature.

The administrators took the visitors round and showed them craft work done b y the children and the adults.

Many of the children got excited when they realized that their visitors were footballers. Many of them expressed their desire to play football and participate in other sporting activities.

President of All Stars Football of Lagos, Daniel Oluchukwu said the visit was an eye opener on the life and living conditions of abandoned children. He noted that the the visit was part of the club’s annual humanitarian gesture to the less privileged in fulfillment of its corporate social rsponsibility.

He said now that the world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no better place to show concern than the homes occupied by motherless babies and the vulnerable who he said have no means of survival.

He encouraged the children to be focused, noting that the fact that they don’t have parents should not stop them from attaining their goals in life.

Oluchukwu advised the children to be serious with their studies, noting that it would enhance their potential in life.

Mr. Nnamdi thanked the club for remembering them and for encouraging them.

He said: “My daddies, we are grateful to God who ordered your steps to So-Said Charity Homes and I assure you that we are willing and ready to showcase our God-given talent, not only in football, but in other sports. Therefore, on behalf of my brothers and sisters, I pray that All Star Football Club of Lagos will not only rule Nigeria, but the world of soccer.”

The event later featured the birthday celebration for children born in August, even as members of the team cut the birthday cake with the excited children.