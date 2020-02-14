Tony Udemba

Forever Living Products Nigeria is 20, this year.

Forever Living according to its executive chairman and founder, Mr. Rex Maughan is said to be a business model, faithfully described as “an opportunity based on a beautiful, pure concept of sharing products you love, with others around you.” He noted that “anyone with a passion for sharing health and wellness with others and watching their lives improve can build the business.” He recalled that the business has touched the lives of Nigerians as it has done to many all over the world.

The company created some magic lately at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, when it flagged off its success showcase for 2020, one in the yearly events series in which it recognises and decorates its independent Forever Business Owners who have attained varying levels of achievements in their businesses. It also used it to show how grateful and proud it is for the patronage it had received over the years.

The atmosphere was electric as Forever Business Owners (FBOs) across the country converged on National Theatre for the event.

Mrs. Oma Attah, wife of MD Nigeria LNG, Mr Tony Attah, declared at the event, her earlier vow to conduct her Forever business so successfully that her children and grand-children would benefit. “I want to create a dynasty of Omas. There will be Oma I, Oma II, Oma III, in this business. My grandchildren will testify that this business was founded for us by our grandma, the original Oma (Attah),” she said, while the audience cheered.

Delectable Ukamaka Nsugbe came on stage and urged Nigerians to be cautious of what they take into their system. She said coronavirus was still around, a pointer that the decisions people make in life affect more than just them.

Ukamaka said when she joined Forever in 2007, she had three challenges and all were effectively resolved a few months later. She said it was unacceptable conduct to market Forever products as medicine, rather than as supplements. “They are products that provide strongholds against toxins and other infections in the body,” she said while advising FBOs to use the products for their own health and well-being too, and ulcer patients to use Forever Aloe Gel. “Ulcer is a wound in the stomach; with Forever Gel, the wound start to close up,” she said.

Also there were talks. Take the case of Mrs. Yewande Adekoya, who left her banking career in November 2017. She said she came to Forever to make money, but ended up being pregnant and having a baby, enhanced by the use of Forever Living products. And there was former Abuja-based Mrs. Serah Idemudia, who relocated from Abuja to Ikorodu with her husband and refused to work. She said she was later invited to a Forever event where she listened and joined. “I became an FLP Manager in three months, earning a monthly bonus of over N200,000 at that time. I am in,” she vowed.

Earlier in the show, the Country Manager, Mr Daniel Ikechukwu, had inaugurated a 12-man executive committee for 2020, charged with the responsibility that all company policy and plans for the country trickle down to all Forever Business Owners (FBOs) in Nigeria. The criterion for the selection, he said, was the inclusion of the top-performing five FBOs in the country and the top business owners in the regions. Those who made the list were Dr. Clement Idigo, Justina and John Ekperigin, Kikelomo Apeji, Oma and Tony Attah and Tope and Taiwo Akinola. The representatives of the regions were Ukamaka Nsugbe, Uzoma Ebele Otaraku, for the South-South/ South-East, Mrs. Janet Faruk Danjuma and Hajia Hadiza Abubakar Alli for the North, Owolabi Moses and Fehintola Onagoruwa for the South West.

Mr Ikechukwu, like an army general, rallying his troops, had earlier meticulously solicited dedication and attention from Forever Business Owners as they go further in the year, to represent themselves properly and the company. “We have been in existence in Nigeria for 20 years. Now 20 years of making people feel better and look better. We are talking about 20 years of health and 20 years of wellness. Most importantly, we are talking about 20 years of Aloe.

“As we celebrate this landmark, we are grateful to Mr. Rex Maughan, and we wish him well. He is responsible for the good life we are sharing to the people of Nigeria, making people look and feel better.” He poured encomiums on Rex Maughan, without whom, he said the thousands in Nigeria and millions around the world who benefit from the business and the uncountable millions who benefit from the products around the world might have settled for less.

“As we celebrate 20 years, it is right that we say a big `Thank You’ of feeling fine. It is from Nigeria that it all started going to the rest of Africa. Our 20 years anniversary is a year-long event and the theme is “Health and Beauty of the Nation with Forever,” he said.

At the end, with the audience coming from around the country, blaring vuvuzela flutes, the atmosphere at the National Theatre was carnival-like. Many said they would want a repeat, soon.