From Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Recently, the people of Idima Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State heaved a sigh of relief when a completed water project was handed over to them by a non-governmental organisation, The Unubiko Foundation.

The foundation, founded and promoted by veteran journalist and International businessman, Mr James Chijioke Ume, who hails from Abam clan, constructed and donated the water project to the people of his clan.

The ceremony for the handing over was held at the sleepy village of Idima Abam, where the benefiting community rejoiced over show of love.

The Director of the foundation, Dr Benjamin Isani Okoro, who spoke during the ceremony, said the foundation was founded as an interventionist organisation that brings succour to people, especially those that are disadvantaged.

He recalled how, in the past, Unubiko Foundation intervened vigorously during the COVID-19 lockdown and mounted several enlightenment programmes on COVID-19 protocols, provided sanitizers, wash hand basins, facemasks and food palliatives fertilizers and cash to venerable persons in the area.

Dr Okoro also recalled how the foundation carried out several training and empowerment programmes for the youth, adding that the water project was one in a series of on-going water projects that was conceived and is being executed by the foundation to ensure that many rural communities in the area have access to clean and safe drinking water.

He explained that in Abam clan alone, the foundation has executed over 20 of such projects to communities like Atan Abam, Ozu Abam, Ndi Okereke Abam, Ndi Okorie Abam, Idima Abam and many others.

Responding, National President of Idima Abam Development Union, Louis Abali thanked both the founder of the foundation, Mr James Ume and the executives, led by Dr Benjamin Okoro for their benevolence and kind gesture.

He promised that the union would manage the facility in such an efficient manner as to ensure its durability.

Eze Ogo of Idima Abam, Mike Ugbo, represented by Chief Mba Kalu Ugbo recalled the dearth of potable drinking water in Abam area of Abia State, stating that it had defied solutions. The traditional ruler, who poured libation to bless the foundation, said that the intervention by the foundation has solved the problem of clean, potable water in the area. He asserted that the project was timely, especially now that the Christmas season was near.

“The problem of water fur people is usually very high at this season, so I praise the efforts of the foundation in ameliorating the challenges of rural dwellers. I thank them because it is what they have been doing over the years for the development of our communities,” the monarch stated.

The community women leader, Mrs Comfort Okoro praised the efforts of Unubiko Foundation for alleviating the suffering of women and children who bear the brunt of fetching water from brooks and streams that are located in faraway and rugged terrains.

On his own part, the youth leader, James Owo promised to guard against any insecurity, vandalism and theft of the materials used in building the water project.