National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has moved to empower thousands of its subscribers by giving them an opportunity to win life-enhancing items in a unique consumer promotion called Recharge and Win Big otherwise known as My Own Don Beta. The promo, which had generated frenzied excitement among millions of Glo subscribers when teasers of the tantalizing offer were exposed in several online and traditional media platforms last week, was eventually unveiled at the headquarters of the company in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Globacom, the items to be won in the promo were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour.

Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, David Maji, said the items included Tricycles, popularly called Keke, Industrial Sewing Machines, Grinding Mills, and generators.

He disclosed that My Own Don Beta offer starts on October 3 and is open to all new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers. On how to participate in the promo, Maji explained that all a prepaid subscriber needs to do is to recharge with a total of N200 in a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges. “The more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning”, he added.

Maji also stated that subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners and that prize-presentation events would be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

“Glo strongly believes in rewarding and empowering its numerous customers across Nigeria. Our objective is to transform thousands of lives through these empowerment packages to enable them become self-employed and ultimately affect the lives of those around them”, he declared.