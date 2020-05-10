For lovers of reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search, it was excitement galore watching the first episode of the reruns on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Since then, the fans have been sharing nostalgic moments of how they curled up together with their family members or friends while enjoying the thrilling episodes of the premier reality show.

Launched in Nigeria in 2004, Gulder Ultimate Search ran for 12 seasons and produced many Nollywood stars of today, before it wrapped up in 2016. The show captivated not a few with its exciting theme songs, interesting lores, intrigues and headstrong contestants that one could not help but root for.

Now fans of the show will get another chance to relive those moments with the rerun of 10 of its past episodes such as The Horn of Valour, The 10th Symbol, and The Gatekeeper’s Fortune among others.

The episodes will run daily on Africa Magic by 10pm, HipTV by 9.30pm, and Views channel on Startimes by 8pm. Fans can also catch all the intrigues and dramas of the show at 7pm daily on Gulder’s official YouTube page: GulderNigeria.