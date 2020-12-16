From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The popular saying that water is life came alive recently at Amaegbu Ohuba and Amawuhie Ohuba communities of Ubomiri in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State as the areas were ecstatic in celebration of borehole project.

The people were overwhelmed with joy following the commissioning of two boreholes built for them by Shanghai Engineering and Industrial Works Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility.

They all showered praises on the Chairman/CEO of the engineering firm, Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu. Interim Chairman of Mbaitoli council area, John Eke, commended his generosity to the people of Amaegbu Ohuba and Amawuhie Ohuba communities noting that it was paradoxical that the benefactor did what wealthy persons from Mbaitoli could not do: “We have wealthy persons in Mbaitoli, yet they never thought it fit to provide water for these two communities. But what they could not do has been done by Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu who is from Umuchima in Ideato South council of Imo state and not even from Owerri zone. You can see for yourself how happy the people are for getting a borehole which has eased their water problem.

“We must continue to commend Mbisiogu who has not just brought electricity to the communities but also provided employments for our youths through his company which he located in one of the communities. Now, one of the boreholes was sited at the Peter’s Anglican Church in Amawuhie Ohuba for the use of the church and the people, even when he is a Catholic. We call on others to emulate his generosity and also assist in developmental efforts in the state.”

For the Chairman, building and projects committee of St Peter’s Anglican Church Ohuba, Ubomiri, Bethram Nnawuihe, the commissioning of the borehole was fulfilment of the church’s desire for over three years ago.

Speaking, Mbisiogu lauded the people of the two communities for their hospitality, noting that if they were hostile, he would not have sited his company in the area: “The two boreholes commissioned today in the two communities should be seen as part of the social corporate responsibility of my company to its host communities. I have provided borehole water to the immediate communities within my factory. But when I was told that the Amaegbu and Amawuhie Ohuba communities didn’t have water; I had to ensure that the people are provided with clean water. I appeal to the people to put it to good use.”

The community, then, honoured him with an award of excellence for his service to humanity.