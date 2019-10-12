It was a gathering of dignitaries at the epoch-making launch of the newly completed edifice of Dover Hotels located in Ikeja, Lagos, last Saturday.

The event had all the trappings of glamour and razzmatazz, with music, comedy and assorted foods and drinks flowing freely.

Speaking about the project, Jackson Agbai Abbah, CEO, Dover Hotels, who is also a lawyer and former banker, says life is about doing what appeals to you and what gives you satisfaction.

“In life, you do what appeals to you. The dynamism of life is such that you change your ideas about life. I felt that the easiest way I could impact on society was to create jobs for people and to ensure that I bring food to the tables of as many people as I can. I felt that the hospitality industry provides me a better opportunity to do that,” he noted.