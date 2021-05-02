There was excitement in the air as Keystone Bank and Mediatent Nigeria recently unveiled a mini drama series, Adventures of a Nigerian Dude.

The event had in attendance dignitaries including the President of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai and President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The drama series, which has 13 episodes in its pilot phase, will be released on YouTube and other dedicated social media platforms.

According to the Keystone Bank’s representative at the event, Olaitan Ladigbolu, the web series was in line with the bank’s innovative values, adding that the bank was happy to support the movie industry.

AMP President, Anyiam Osigwe commended the bank for sponsoring the series, noting that there were numerous skills in production value chain in film and TV. “It is really about banks understanding how the movie industry operates and what the movie industry can bring to the economy. Our content is the new oil,” she said.

Mediatent’s COO, Chinyere Fred-Adegbulugbe stated that the web series is a timely addition to the ongoing efforts to celebrate the innovative spirit and resilience of the Nigerian youth. “We are excited to have an equally innovative and youth focused organization like Keystone Bank join us in this journey, which is only the beginning of greater things we hope to achieve together,” she said.

Directed by scriptwriter/filmmaker, Joe Dudun, who is also the CEO of House of Ideas, the project’s technical partner, Adventures of a Nigerian Dude is aimed at discovering new talent and empowering the youths. It is based on the story of a streetwise young Nigerian graduate, who decides to use his knowledge, creativity and talent to create employment for himself and other young people around him.

Though, the dude is highly misunderstood by his parents and peers, he is determined to prove to all that there are many positive and productive pathways to success, especially using technology and the opportunities created by the financial services sector.

The drama series parades top acts like Koko Ashley, Andrew Ikwuobasi, Chike Maduogbu, and Silverlyne Asugo among others.