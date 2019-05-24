It promises to be an amazing experience for children and their parents as Nnenna, the premium name in kiddies entertainment, has concluded arrangements to stage a magnificent event tagged: ‘Nnenna & Friends Children’s Day Show’.

The show, which is taking place on Monday May 27 (Children’s Day) at the air-conditioned Main Exhibition Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos from 12pm – 4pm, is expected to attract about 3,000 guests.

At the event, there will be musical performances from N-Stars and PEFTI Band, while popular comedy group, Papa Ajasco & Company will be live on stage to make everyone laugh like never before. Also, guests will be served rib-cracking comedy from the hilarious MC Prince and Short Family including dazzling performances from some school children.

Aside having unforgettable memories of the show, children and their parents are sure to go home with attractive prizes and gifts courtesy Cadbury Bournvita, Tomy Riopop, Viju Milk, Rite Foods, Checkers Garri, 4cardinalpoint Small Chops, and Nutzy Peanut Butter among others. WapTV would broadcast the event across Nigeria.