LaLiga Santander returns this Friday, August 16th, with Barcelona aiming to defend their title and supporters of all sides dreaming of the possibilities for success over the 2019/20 campaign.

New stars for LaLiga fans all over the world to enjoy include Eden Hazard, Joao Felix and Nabil Fekir; all 20 LaLiga Santander teams have added to their squads thanks to extra financial strength and stability throughout Spanish football.

The summer’s most fascinating transfer move was Barcelona’s signing of Antoine Griezmann from title rivals Atletico de Madrid to partner captain Lionel Messi in attack, while the Camp Nou outfit also signed midfielder playmaker Frenkie de Jong from Ajax as they hunt a third straight LaLiga Santander title.