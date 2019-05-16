Gloria Ikegbule

Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer Worldwide, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) recently commissioned an ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau State.

The donation, it was noted was part of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Describing the gesture as a gift of love from the charity arm of the church – His Love Foundation – Pastor Adeboye expressed gratitude to God for granting the church the enablement. He equally thanked the leadership of the Jos Specialist Hospital for receiving the church and allowing the development of the facility. He offered prays that through the facility, many in critical condition might be healed and live.

Governor Lalong, who was also present on the occasion, commended the efforts of the Redeemed Christian Church. He thanked Pastor Adeboye specially for always being at the forefront of most noble initiatives the country had witnessed with regard to social responses targeted at bringing succour to the people regardless of race, colour and religion.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of His Love Foundation for considering Jos Specialist Hospital to benefit from the works of the foundation. He noted that the commissioning was an outstanding feat from a faith-based organisation like the Redeemed Christian Church of God and one that is worthy of emulation.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, recalled that the foundation in 2017 delivered a similar facility to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), adding that they chose Jos Specialist Hospital for the second of such facility to be developed in the country to attest to the broadness of mind and reach of the church.

Pastor Iluyomade, while highlighting other intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation noted that CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed herself to giving succour in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prison.

The Assistant General Overseer Education and Training, Pastor E.O Odeyemi, in his remarks, said the church had again lived up to the expectation of Jesus Christ with the development of the ICU in Lagos in 2017 and the newly commissioned facility in Jos.

Pastor Sunday Akande, the Pastor in charge of the region, whilst thanking the general overseer and the governor also expressed gratitude to the leadership of His Love Foundation for the good gesture and show of love for the state. He called on the people of Plateau State to follow peace and continue to live harmoniously in love which is the bedrock of the charity works of the church and the message of Jesus Christ.