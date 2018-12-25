Chukwudi Nweje

It was a day of joy and excitement for indigent children and adults in and around Olorunlogbon Street, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Sunday, December 7.

The Lions Club conducted a free blood pressure (BP) check, de-worming of children under the age of 10, and distribution of multivitamins to them. The club also hosted them to a Christmas party.

The event, held at the Ayoola Shopping Complex, was hosted by the Simon Lions Club and the Diamond Lions Club, Anthony Village.

The Christmas party saw the residents putting aside their tribal and sectarian differences. They mingled freely, just as they ate and danced together.

Mrs. Chinwe Ogana, president of Diamond Lions Club, said the programme was part and parcel of the aims and objectives of the Lions Club, which was to cater for the less fortunate in society. Ogana said, “In the Lions Club, what we do basically is taking care of the less privileged and less fortunate.

In the Lions Club programme, December of every year is marked out for feeding the hungry. So, every Lions Club decides the way they want to mark it.

READ ALSO: I’m blind, but I have vision, says visually-impaired gospel singer

“We decided to organise this party for the children because these are kids that people do not usually invite to parties.

Some of them also hardly have enough food in their homes. So, every year, usually around December, we organise parties for them.”

While stressing that caring for the less privileged should be the responsibility of everyone, Ogana advised wealthy Nigerians and organisations to spare a thought for the less privileged as they go about organising end-of-the-year parties during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

She said: “Wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations should know that the festive season is not just about enjoying themselves. There are lots of people that need help, so they should also make them part of the festivities by reaching out to them.”

The Simon and Diamond Lions clubs had been one club until the charter presentation of the Diamond Club and

investiture of its executive in November this year.

According to the Diamond Lions Club president, “Simon Lions Club actually gave birth to Diamond Lions Club. My journey as a Lion started at the Anthony Village Simon Lions Club, where I served in various capacities and was a member of the board for several years. I am proud that Simon prepared me for this position because it is a club full of women with passion for service, women who will give their means and substance to the needy.”

Ogana listed some of the targets she hopes to accomplish during her tenure as president of Diamond Lions Club.

“This Lion Year, it is our wish, with your help, to build modern public toilets and boreholes in our community. This project is already on-going, a four-unit toilet, borehole and generator to serve the taxi park, mini market, artisans, passers-by and passengers of the two bus stops in Anthony Village. We will also continue with our Sight First programme, a core project of the Lions Club International by continuing with our on-going screening for 200 free

cataract surgeries and distribution of at least 1,000 free reading glasses. It is our desire to feed and distribute food items to over 2,000 people in our quest to fight hunger in our community.

“We also have other service-oriented activities, which include youth empowerment, where youths are trained in tailoring, make-up, soap-making, hair dressing and cake making.”

Mariam Jimoh, one of those at the event, said she had been a beneficiary of the medical outreach for two years running.

“In 2017, they gave me free eye examination and drugs. Now, this year, they have checked my blood pressure and given me drugs to de-worm my children. I am very grateful to Lions Club, I would like them to keep up the good work,” she said.