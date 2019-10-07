Johnson Adebowale

It was a day of pomp and ceremony at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, recently, as the Eti-Osa Command of the Man O’ War, Nigeria, inaugurated its new officers and patrons.

The event featured the installation of Ayodele Ajayi as the new Eti-Osa area commander.

Mr. Charles Mba, Lagos State area commander, who inspected the parade mounted by the cadets, tasked the officers and members of the organisation to offer themselves for service that would bring value to the organisation and society.

While inaugurating the new officers, Mba reminded them that the Man O’ War was a paramilitary organisation with opportunities for enrolment into the military, where they could put their leadership skills to greater use.

He charged them to imbibe team spirit, discipline and exhibit exemplary conduct worthy of emulation.

Ajayi, the new Eti-Osa area commander, an accounting graduate of Ajayi Crowther University and chief executive officer of Galaxy Limited, expressed gratitude for the opportunity given him to lead the command.

“I am excited and humbled at the opportunity given me to lead this command with a fantastic team that has delivered with great capacity on assignments. Our men and women in this command are always known for executing their duties with pride.

“I am excited this command is on a three-agenda mission that would bring change to our environment. The change cuts across the government, members and society.

“We would assist the government in the areas of security and campaigns such as enlightening the society in the areas of kidnapping and other vices. The command would assist Lagos State government in ensuring compliance with the right of way of using government structures by Lagos State citizens, such as using pedestrian bridges, against crossing the road at will. We will also help in in decongesting traffic and other traffic problems.

“We provide roles and responsibilities for members, which would help in the proper running of our team, create more jobs for our members through training. And, for the society, our mission is to change the perception of Man O’ War in the eyes of the society, which would enable us to identify with our calling. We must stay on target with the investment we are making in this agenda to deliver what we have pledged to deliver.”

He enjoined all stakeholders that have been contributing to the growing capacity of the command to support the new leadership to attain lofty heights. He added that change has indeed come, and the time has come for all hands to be on deck to create a better society.

Mba, while conducting the investiture and decoration of the patrons and a patroness for the Eti-Osa Command, informed the gathering that their roles were largely advisory and to enable the command to succeed through their support.

The inductees honoured as patrons and patroness for Eti-Osa were Rev. (Dr.) Edith Adefunke Ogunbanjo, Kolawole Ekundayo, Tunde Ademuyiwa, Oyawoye Olusoji, Adebayo Adedoyin, Samuel Ajiboyede, and Oluwaseyi Tinubu.

The programme also featured a march past by the command’s cadets and other side attractions that added colour to the parade and handover ceremony.