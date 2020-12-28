By Moses Akaigwe

Mikano Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano International Limited, recently organised a test-drive of locally assembled Geely Emigrand 7 sedan and Geely X7 Sports {an SUV} for members of the motoring press at the company’s new assembly plant located at Karameh city, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Mikano Motors’ Sales Manager, Everistus Eze, described the assembly of Geely cars in Nigeria as part of his company’s efforts towards boosting the nation’s economy through job creation.

He said: “Although Mikano has always been known as service provider in many aspects, including Power, Steel and Medical, our decision to invest in the automotive sector was motivated by our belief that Nigeria deserves a better transportation experience, rather than being a dumping area for second hand cars with no history, no warranty and no spare parts.

“Therefore, we chose to assemble and ultimately manufacture a top quality automotive brand to create jobs for the youths, help stimulate the nation’s economy and further support Nigerian families with most comfortable and affordable means of transportation.”

Aside being a Chinese automotive brand that recorded top scores in European Car Assessment Programme (EuroNcap), Geely vehicles, via its acquisition of top European brands, including Volvo and Lotus, are produced in line with European standard.

According to him, the current Geely auto brand is entirely different from the former Geely Cars Nigerians used to know.

“This current Geely auto brand,” he pointed out, “is a meeting point for the latest automobile technology and modern science. “

Mikano’s plan for locally assembled Geely automobiles started over two years ago. To ensure that its auto buying customers run their cars with peace of mind, the company has covered the entire landscape of Nigeria with various after sales service centres.

“Already,” he explained, “we have 3s (showroom, service centre and Spare parts) and 2s (showroom and service centre) locations all over Nigeria. The centres are equipped with modern tools to ensure effective after-sales services to our customers.

“Through our appointed dealership across the country, Geely automobile brand’s spare parts are now available nationwide. While we are still appointing more dealers to ensure that our parts are available to every location in Nigeria, we are making servicing parts available via various accredited channels to avoid the incident of fake parts.”

EC7 Sedan: Powered by 1.5-litre engine, the locally assembled Geely EC7 sedan, comes with a load of safety features, some of which are seatbelt reminder, over-speeding alarm device, anti-theft alarm device, hand brake unreleased reminder, (Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic brake force distribution (EBD), reversing visual system, door child safety lock, collision safety fuel cut system, speed-sensitive automatic door locking system, Explosion-proof leak-proof plastic fuel tank, etc

More than that, the car is equipped with cruise control, remote central locking, keyless entry-driver side, head restraints, Air conditioning system and infotainment.

Geely X7: Also being assembled in Nigeria, the Geely X7, a Crossover, is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.4 litre engine, which puts out 150bhp at 5,300rpm and some 225Nm (Newton Meters)

Equipped with airbags, occupants of the car are also protected with ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, Door child safety lock, TPMS(Tire Pressure Monitoring System), Explosion-proof leak proof plastic fuel tank, Speed-sensitive automatic door locking system, Anti-pinch function(all 4 windows) and Air filtration purification device.

The Geely X7 is also equipped with Internal light delay function, Panoramic sun roof, Cruise control, Remote central locking, Keyless entry, Mobile mapping Central screen, Bluetooth hands-free device, LCD Trim computer, Multi-function steering wheel (with entertainment +cruise switch), Anti-theft protection, Electronic control and alarm system, Active safety functions and Reversing radar system.

Taking cognizance of affordability problem, which has trailed made-in-Nigeria vehicles over the years, Mikano, a company which employs over 2000 Nigerians, is already working out a friendly auto finance to take care of this challenge.

It is also putting together plans to roll out auto gas vehicles and electric cars as soon as the Nigerian government create necessary enabling environment, especially legal backing that would protect local assemblers against imported junks that are taking the chunks of the nation’s automotive market share.

“The Nigerian auto industry shall effectively compete in the entire African automobile market if the right policies are made by the government,” the Mikano Motors’ boss assured.

The visitors were informed that for over 27 years, Mikano has been providing premium quality products to the Nigeria market, by building global strategic alliances with the world’s largest manufacturers.

It was also interesting to learn that Geely has acquired Volvo 100 percent, AG Daimler 10 percent, Lotus Brand 50 percent, Proton Brand 49 brand, London Taxi 100 percent and Lynk & Co 100 percent. With the benefit of this bouquet of acquired technologies, Geely has succeeded in taking her position as a global brand, coupled with its ability to acquire the highest global and future technologies in the automotive industry. Its sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s top car manufacturers.

Moreover, in the past 10 years, Geely has invested more than $14 billion in research and development (R&D), and plans to invest more in the next five years, in a commitment to providing the highest level of modern technologies in the industry.

Specifically, Geely Holdings, Daimler AG of Mercedes Benz and other Geely family brands, have launched plans to collaborate on developing highly effective power-train systems for next generation hybrid vehicle applications.