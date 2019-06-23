The long and painful wait for the return to action in the Nigeria Premier Basketball League is finally over as July 8 has been confirmed as the tip off date.

Twenty-five teams will begin campaign for league glory and a continental ticket when the Nigeria Basketball Federation-organised Men’s Premier League tips off.

The teams divided into the traditional Savannah and Atlantic Conferences will see the return of Dodan Warriors, Lagos Islanders and Union Bank Basketball Clubs into the elite league after having their bans lifted by the NBBF.

The league, which will serve as qualifiers for the newly introduced and money spinning NBA sponsored Basketball Africa League (BAL), will run between July 18 and November 19.

The Savannah Conference, made up of teams in the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones, consist of Kano Pillars, Kada Stars (Kaduna), Bauchi Nets, Nigeria Immigration (Zaria), Niger Potters (Minna) and City Chiefs of Gboko.