There is excitement in the air as popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol, returns to the screen.

According to the organizers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, the sixth season of Nigerian Idol will start airing on March 14, 2021 on DStv and GOtv.

The announcement to officially unveil the show was made at a virtual media session on Thursday February 18,

Nigerian Idol season 6 will premiere on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29 on Sunday, March 14 at 6pm with a special airing of the most memorable and entertaining moments from the auditions, which took place late last year. The main show will air weekly starting from Sunday, March 28 at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Speaking about the show, the Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said, “This season of Nigerian Idol is like nothing you’ve ever seen. In line with our promise to always bring the best and most entertaining content to our customers, we have put together a show that we’re sure will have viewers on the edge of their seats. Nigerian Idol is famed for producing superstars and this season, we’re going even bigger – with the grand prize and with everything else. We can’t wait to show you all we have planned.”

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Africa Magic’s Channel Director, added, “We believe that this season’s Nigerian Idol will produce a fresh crop of talent who will be well grounded to conquer both the local and global music scene. This year, we received over 3,600 entries and I thank our outstanding judges for painstakingly reviewing every participant to ensure we got the best from the pool of entries.”

Mba-Uzoukwu went on to say that the company is following strict COVID-19 guidelines and will implement the necessary safety measures including social distancing, wearing of masks and daily temperature checks for the duration of the show.

Iconic creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika, singer, Seyi Shay and DJ Sose are the judges on this season of the show. According to Multichoice, the mix of judges with distinct experiences and backgrounds will bring dynamism to the show that the contestants will undoubtedly benefit from.

Sponsored by premium soft drink, Bigi, the show will be hosted by popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa.