Tony Udemba

It was colourful and electrifying as the Nigerian Navy Secondary School (NNSS), Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, recently held its valedictory and graduation ceremony for the 2019 graduating students to bade them farewell and wish them well in their future academic pursuits.

The guest of honour and FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, commended the commandant and staffs of the school for their commitment to duty and for being instrumental to the consistent high standard that the school has maintained over the years.

The FOC, who was represented by Navy Commander Dick-Ubi, congratulated the graduating students for completing six years of rigorous academic and extra-curricular work in the school: “Your graduation bears testimony to your willingness to learn and imbibe personal discipline. I urge you and those that are still in the school to follow in the footsteps of old students that have gone ahead of you.”

He tasked them not to be deterred by the rigorous of academic studies while in the school, but to cheer up for the successful completion of a part of their academic journey with great achievements and beautiful memories.

Daji counselled them that success in life required life-long learning: “As significant as your graduation is, you must remain sober and vigilant to overcome challenges that lie ahead. Avoid destructive habits such as drug abuse, cultism, pre-marital sex and all forms of indiscipline as this is the only way to guarantee personal success and contribute to the building of a peaceful and orderly society that would safeguard your personal freedom.”

Wife of Rear Admiral Luka, Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, counselled the out-going students: “Today you are embraced with adulthood, your parents are proud of you and so are we today.”

Commandant of the college, Navy Commander Hassan Salihu, expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for the school to witness the 2019 valedictory and graduation ceremony, just as he commended the management and staff for their commitment, dedication, handwork, diligence and self-less efforts in producing the 2019 final year students:

“Your labour over them will not be in vain. And to our students, I rejoice with you as we celebrate your successful completion of secondary school education. Do not forget that a lot of resources have been put together by the school and your parents to give you solid education necessary for future achievements.

‘’As you move from here to higher institutions of learning in pursuit of your careers, I advise you to maintain the legacy of hard work and discipline for which your school is known for. As great leaders of tomorrow, be good examples for others to emulate in sound character and discipline even as you climb the ladder of greatness.”

He reminded them that the school was a training ground built on true bases of hard-work and discipline, just as he added that the school also serve as a combination of the mental, physical, social and academic grooming centre for the students.