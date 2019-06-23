Bianca Iboma

Members of the Old Girls Association of St Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, have called on corporate entities and public-spirited Nigerians, to support their N250m fundraising project aimed at rebuilding the school’s gate and gate house, re-roofing of the classrooms, renovation of boarding houses, among others, projects as they plan to celebrate the school’s 150 years anniversary.

They made this appeal at a recent press briefing held at lkeja as part of their vision to enhance the girl-child education.

The chairperson of the anniversary celebration, Mrs Funmilayo Soleye, said it was necessary for every child to get education but the girl-child education empowers them to take control of their lives, families and their future.

As the oldest institution for girls in the country, they have chosen a theme for the celebration “The Successes and trials of the girl-child education in Nigeria.”

Soleye said they noticed a paradigm shift in the girl-child education and they were ready to return the lost glory and ensure that the girl-child gets all round education.

She said government alone cannot handle everything as it is commonly believed that the government must ensure education sector is improved.

“Although it is government responsibility, but as individuals and corporate organisations, we have to contribute towards development, especially to education, the same way it happens in other developing and developed countries.

“Girls with dreams become women with vision, when they have a sound education. Let’s create a world where this vision runs wild and free. This is the reason for girls education and empowerment in their respective environment.

Head Finance/Fundraising committee, Mrs Nifemi Adeshina, said the association had discovered some structural defects of the school gate and was ready to renovate it.

“We have planned to achieve some laudable projects of the school which include: re-roofing of classrooms blocks, clearing and landscaping of the whole school compound, demarcation and creating proper roads and pathways to the various houses, enhanced security, rebuilding of the school fence and gatehouse, creating of various sports field, renovating of the school hall, establishment of a vocational centre, provision of school bus, renovation and return to the usage of boarding houses.”

Adeshina stated that, each set had been asked to contribute a certain amount of money already; their target is to raise N250 million from the Old Girls association, individuals and corporate organisations in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

“We hope to begin the project as soon as possible starting with whatever money that has been realised.”

She said she was proud to be a product of the school and that the values she got from the school really influenced her life. In the past, she said “individual sets have done quite a number of things for the school.”

The Head, Media committee, Mrs Bisola Ariyibi, said “good wives, are good mothers and they are the leading light of society and we are returning to glory days.”

Aribiyi said her alma mater was a school that is first among equals and one that has also produced ‘first’ female professionals in many fields of endeavour.

She said: “The school has also produced eminent Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the socio-economic development of the nation. The Old Girls Association of St Anne’s School abound in several fields and industries, and their performances encourage us to do more.

“The school has produced many Nigeria trailblazers, and celebrated female professionals and top public and private sector office holders.

“Women like the late Lady Kofo Ademola was not only the first Nigerian female graduate, but was also the first African female student in Oxford university; Mrs. Tejumade Alakija, the first Nigerian female science graduate; late Justice Roseline Omotoso, the first female Chief Judge in Lagos State; Mrs Dorothy Akanya, the first female Commissioner for Health in the former Northern Region; late Prof. Jadesola Akande, the first female Vice Chancellor of a state university. Others are: retired Major General Kale, the first Nigerian female Major General (she was a medical doctor), the late Mrs. Flora Nwapa-Nwakuche, the first Nigerian female novelist; late Justice Atinuke Ige, the first female judge in the then Western State; Prof. (Mrs.) Bolanle Awe, the first Nigerian female professor of History; Prof. (Mrs) Bisi Sowunmi, an ordained priest of the Anglican communion; Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Director in the World Bank and two-time Federal Minister of Nigeria; late Chief (Mrs) Toyin Olakunrin, the first female Chartered Accountant in Sub-Saharan Africa and first female Director of Institute of Directors (IOD. Retired Chief Justice of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Idongesit Isua (nee Ntem) and Mrs Edak Uduak Umondak (nee Ononokpono), the immediate past Registrar, University of Uyo are all old girls of St Anne’s School. The present CJ of Ondo State is an old girl of St Anne’s as well as Justice Toyin Olanrewaju-Akeredolu.

“For years, many of us used an English language text book co-authored by Mrs Omolara Ogundipe (an old girl of St Annes) and Tregido. Needless to say, this list is endless.”

She also appreciated the principal of the school, and the entire management team, for their leadership in managing the affairs of the school and also leading the students aright.

Ariyibi, added that it is not enough to get the girl-child to school, but to ensure that the girls are safe, learning and complete all levels of education to live a quality life skills, necessary to navigate and adapt to the changing world, make decision about their own lives and contribute to the development of their communities and world.

“We have been shown continuously that girl-child education drives development. The more educated women we have, the greater the access children have to basic learning and education at home. This, in fact, is at the crux of every civilization unknown to many.”