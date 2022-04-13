By Doris Obinna

Soroptimist International of Lagos had a change of insignia recently, which saw Vivian Onyebukwa emerging as president of the club.

Soroptimist International (SI) is a worldwide volunteer service organisation for women who work for peace and, in particular, to improve the lives of women and girls.

Other members of the executive were also sworn in at the event. They include Laide Alatishe, president-elect, Foluso Aboderin, vice-president, Bolaji Akinwumi, financial secretary, and Philomena Ofuafo, programme action chairman.

The event took place at a private location in Osborne Foreshore Estate, Phase One, Ikoyi, Lagos. All COVID-19 protocols were duly observed.

The newly elected president, who has been a member of SI since 2008 and has worked in various capacities such as secretary for three consecutive times, vice-president and programme action chairman of the club, promised to bring her experience to bear during her two-year tenure.

During her inaugural speech, Onyebukwa, who is an experienced media professional, stated that her projects would focus on dealing with issues concerning women and girls.

She said: “There are women issues, which include sexism, reproductive health, gender- based violence, politics, economic inequality, economic empowerment, women’s right, gender equality and women empowerment. These are global gender-based issues and I am going to tackle them through workshops, trainings and enlightenment programmes to enable, empower and educate women and girls. This is in line with what Soroptimist is all about.”

The outgoing president, Taiwo Layeni, in her farewell speech, reeled out her achievements, including humanitarian programmes in the areas of financial support to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Philip Nwosu, online editor of The Sun Newspapers, urged members and the new executive of Soroptimist International, Lagos, to ensure that they carry out meaningful programmes that will project women and the girl child in Nigeria positively.

He assured them of his assistance to galvanise support for the group and their programmes, especially in the light of maltreatment being meted out to girls within the society.

Pointing to the recent killing of a 22-year- old lady, Ayanwola Oluwabamise, inside a BRT bus in Lagos, he said the organisation should speak against such evil acts and also ensure that the culprits are punished.