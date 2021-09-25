By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Saturday September 18 2021 would remain a memorable date for indigenes and residents of Usi-Ekiti, a serene community in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State. It was the day the usually tranquil town became atypically boisterous, playing host to thousands of guests from across the world.

On that day, the traditional ruler of the town – Olusi of Usi-Ekiti, Oba George Adedayo Akande bestowed top chieftaincy titles on rulers of different quarters of the town.

Among the eminent individuals whose coronation was performed on the day was the eminent businessman and CEO of Bravel International Nigeria Limited, Otunba Dapo Akinwumi. He was installed the High Chief Saloro of Usi Kingdowm at an elaborate ceremony at the Oba’s Palace.

It was a carnival-like affair, with hundreds of residents singing songs from one end of the town to the other. Drummers and traditional dancers paraded the various streets, chanting the praises of the town, the king and the new title holders.

For High Chief Akinwumi, the new Saloro, it was an exciting outing, with guests coming all the way from several states in the United States as well as from the United Kingdom, Germany and all parts of Nigeria.

Among the guests were scores of his classmates at Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, led by the Vice President of the Christ’s School Alumni Association, Class of 87, Comrade Sola Adigun, who is also Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ekiti State. The Class of 87 Girls was led to the occasion by the president, Mrs Funmi Bolaji Saka (Dellis).

The quiet but hugely successful businessman and philanthropist had earlier been bestowed with two different traditional titles. He is also the Otunba Akorewolu of Erinjiyan Ekiti as well as the Alajeniwa of Ilasa Ekiti.

Speaking on his elevation to the prestigious office, Chief Akinwumi told Saturday Sun: “My forefathers had always occupied the position. Then following the death of the previous Saloro, there was due consultation and screening among the qualified members of the family. I was subsequently chosen and presented to the Olusi-in-Council due to my closeness and accessibility to my people plus my philanthropic activities as well as my contributions to the development of my people and town at large.”

It was gathered that Akinwumi’s choice was unanimous and well accepted by his people and the town at large.

The stool of Saloro in Usi, the newspaper gathered, is one of the six kingmakers of the town, known in Yoruba tradition as Iwarefa. It is like the Chief of Staff to the king or the traditional Prime Minister for the town. He is an intermediary between the other chiefs and the king, even as he stands in for the Oba when so directed.

He expressed appreciation to everyone that made the event a grand success. “My appreciation goes to the Kabiyesi, His Majesty, Oba George Adedayo Akande who considered me worthy of the title. I promise to be loyal to the throne and do everything in my capacity to support my king for the development of our own Jerusalem, which is Usi-Ekiti. I sincerely appreciate those that graced the occasion both within the country and abroad. I’m especially honoured and humbled that despite the security challenges we are experiencing in the country at large, they could still honour me with their presence. I pray that God in his infinite mercies will always guide and protect them and honour them too in the name of Jesus.”

The celebrations later shifted to the palace of the new High Chief Saloro, where he entertained guests. There was much to eat and drink, even as juju music star, Olu Ziko thrilled guests with good, danceable music.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.