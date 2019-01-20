The many years of waiting for a new-tech successor that would re-enact the success streaks of the good old 404 and 505 pick-ups, ended on Thursday in Abuja, when the assembler of Peugeot brand of vehicles, PAN Nigeria Limited, thrilled guests with the unveiling of a new one-toner at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

There was palpable excitement among the lion-badged commercial vehicles lovers present when the new kid-on-the-block was presented as having been designed and built to meet the needs of pick-up users and suit the operating environment in Nigeria and other sub-Sahara markets.

This quality, explained the PAN Nigeria Managing Director/CEO, Ibrahim Boyi, would interplay with other factors to drive the new pick-up to the top of the commercial vehicles segment like its predecessors did decades ago.

At the ceremony attended by top shots of the Nigerian Armed Forces, representatives of other security agencies, the public service and the organised private sector, as well as Peugeot dealers and users PAN management highlighted the advantages the new vehicle has over the older competitors from other brands.

Boyi had in his remarks, said the arrival of the pick-up, which he described as the product of a new automotive technology, would make those familiar with Peugeot offerings feel nostalgic having seen the last 504 Peugeot Pick-Up dominating the Nigerian market in the 80’s and 90’s with last units rolling off the PAN assembly lines in Kaduna, in 2005.

He said the New Peugeot Pick-Up has a greater ground clearance, power and torque to withstand difficult terrains, with its largest cabin and leg rooms for passengers amongst its class, allowing maximum comfort, safety and utility on and off the road, with unbelievable price at the cheapest in pick up segment.

Hinting that users would discover that some of the unique selling points of the vehicle are its comparatively better running and maintenance costs, Boyi added, ‘’The New Peugeot Pick-Up comes with HDI engine, 5 speed MT. and Diesel engine proven to burn at low temperatures, extending life span of the engine components and therefore, the life cycle of the engine.’’

With its brand reputation of the 404 and 504, the new Peugeot Pick-Up has retained most of the elements and improved on it.

Guests were also informed that the vehicle was built for customers who desire a work tool that is reliable in every circumstance, allows for a flexible combination of professional and family activities {because its sedan-like comfort/convenience features}, and is easy to use and maintain {like the previous generation of Peugeot pick-ups they were used to}.

The event ended with road test of the vehicles and on spot order of four (4) by one of the guest at the event.