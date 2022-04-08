By Christy Anyanwu

It was an exotic gathering of family members, colleagues and well-wishers as actor, producer and former Vanguard cartoonist, Paul Adams walked down the aisle recently with his pretty wife, Mojisola Omolola Falola.

The reception ceremony, which held at City Club, Surulere, Lagos and compered by Patrick Doyle, was all fun as guests were treated to sumptuous food, choice wines and live music.

Beaming with joy and excitement, the couple all decked in grandiose and stylish orange coloured lace, danced to the admiration of the select guests.