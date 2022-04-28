Excitement and jubilation rented the air in Nsukka yesterday as a philanthropist and politician, Dr Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu donated 800 bags of cement (with a market value of about N3.6 million) to Okunerere Adoration Ministry, Enugu State.

Owelle who is a leading aspirant for the Enugu State House of Assembly seat for Igbo-Eze North 1 (Ozzi) Constituency while making the presentation at the adoration ground said the the donation was in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the ministry during its bazaar celebration.

He said that the donation was meant to uplift the building work ongoing in the ministry as well as to “ensure that the House of God is in a benefiting shape”.

Odumegwu said that he would use the same passion of his philanthropy to ensure his constituents do not lack by giving them quality and result oriented representation.

“The massive crowd from communities in Igbo-Eze North council area, excluding my extended family members and friends, here today shows the overwhelming support and followership my declaration to vie for the Igbo-Eze North State Constituency – 1 had already attracted.

“Just as I have passion for philanthropy, the same passion I will carry over to my political career and ensure that my constituents continue to enjoy quality representation as well as good governance and good life that goes with it.

“Before now, I have given hundreds of pupils and students scholarship even to university level, built amenities throughout the state just like pipe borne water, electricity and recently a police station in my Igbo-Eze council area,” he said.

Responding, the Spiritual Director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Paul Obayi, said that the ministry was overwhelmed with joy that Odumegwu had fulfilled the promise he made to the ministry.

While impacting and invoking God’s blessing on Owelle, Fr. Obayi commended him for making God’s house his priority even in the midst of rising cost of building materials and other hardship Nigerians are facing presently.

“Because you have done this and not held back even in hardship; the great God we serve will surely grant your heart desires.