Hope of a better future has come the way of a ten-year old physically challenged boy, Chiagozie Nweke, a native of Ameka, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In spite of his physical disability, young Chiagozie was hawking sachet water in traffic to make ends meet.

The boy was captured on video while hawking in traffic, and the video was made viral on the social media, where it was brought to the attention of a Lagos-based businessman and philanthropist, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, co-chair of Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation.

The boy was traced to his village by members of Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation where the foundation donated N1 million for the upkeep of his family and his family. There was another N5 million endowment fund for the boy’s education to the university level. The boy and his family also got a two-bedroom flat that was already nearing completion.

Father of the boy, Mr. Sunday Nweke, said the new fortune of his family had left him in shock, especially since he had no relationship with his benefactor.

Said he: “I do not know Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii. I never heard about his foundation until the day they came to make enquiries about my boy. For me, this is like a dream. I am simply short of words to explain it.

“My prayer to God who sent this man to my family is that He will not stop blessing him. God will continue to replenish him in Jesus name,” he prayed.

Also, in his native Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi’s philanthropy is the testimony of every home. For this, he was honoured with the traditional title of Omezuoro Oha 1 Isu Okoma Kingdom.

His foundation has built over 70 houses comprising two, three and five bedroom flats, a duplex and six church auditoriums.

Coordinator of the foundation in Ebonyi State, Mr. Christian Onu recently led journalists and members of the foundation on an inspection of the houses and the church buildings. He described Chief Ifeanyi as one who goes about putting smiles on the faces of people.

From Isuachara to Amanato, Umuniko to Mgbalukwu and several other towns and villages visited, widows and the indigent trooped out to testify of the chairman’s goodness.

Mr. Jude Njoku, one of the beneficiaries said: “Look at the beautiful house I now live in! God will multiply His blessings in his life. God has done us well by visiting us through Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.”

Two widows, Victoria and Angela Okoro, who were married to the same man, had been living in poverty with their children since their husband’s death. But the widows recently got a two-bedroom flat each from the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation. They expressed gratitude to the foundation and its co-chair for totally transforming their lives and their children’s.

Some other beneficiaries, including Elder Chima Nweze, John Chukwu and Chika Chikankpa also commended and prayed for Chief Ifeanyi.

At the newly built Christ Ascension Church (CAC), the resident pastor, Pastor Clement Nwofe praised Chief Ifeanyi and his mother for building a new auditorium for the church through the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation.

“Mama, his mother, worships here. In fact, she is a deaconess in the church. When she told us what the son was about to do for the church, it was hard to believe. But suddenly, a massive construction work started near our old church building. And today, the magnificent structure is here for all to see. The church is happy. We are grateful to Brother Ifeanyichuks and his mother. God will continue to bless him and keep him in good health. Money will not stop flowing in his home in Jesus Name,” he prayed.

Right now, in m any communities in the axis, many people are praying to be remembered by Chief Ifeanyi and his foundation, so that their lives could witness a breath of fresh air.