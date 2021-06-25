There was a wild celebration in Nsukka as political leaders and youths filed out to celebrate their rich cultural heritage, using one of their most popular delicacy – ‘okpa’ as bargaining chip in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The event which was tagged ”Okpa and Nkwuocha Hangout” was aimed at bringing the young and old in an atmosphere of community, love, care, service and oneness in line with their age long philosophy of ‘one for all, all for one.’

‘Okpa Hangout’ which is a pilot project of a young Nsukka man, Mr. Ikenna Ugwuanyi was geared towards birthing a wider celebration of culture, especially food heritage, at both state and national level.

According to Ikenna who spoke during the event which took place at Ikenga hotel, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, the primary aim of the project was “to provide avenue for celebration of the people’s rich cultural heritage; build a stronger community of people and promote culture and tourism.”

“Eating is an acknowledged part of tourist experience, and food has become an important element of tourism promotion.

“Let’s keep in mind the hangout’s goals and the three main steps to achieve them,” he concluded.

The Political office holders who attended the event included local government chairmen from the zone, SPA’s, SSA’s and SA’s to the Governor in their separate speeches agreed that the rich cultural heritage of people from the area can be preserved through, involvement, globalization-through digital technology and education.

Highlight of the occasion was zoom lecture in honor of the event, early morning walkout and proposal for annual participation of people from the area in the ‘Okpa Hangout.’

