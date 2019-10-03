Tony John, Port Harcourt

On Monday, September 9, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, kick-started the celebration of the 100 days of his second term. And, for three weeks, Wike carried out the daily inauguration of projects, as the main thrust of the celebration.

The projects inaugurated included strategic roads, markets, football academy, senior civil servants’ quarters and secretariat buildings for Labour Union and Student Union of the Rivers State University.

As the governor stated after the celebration, the projects were testaments to his administration’s resolve to effectively utilise available resources to advance the socio-economic progress of the state and improve the wellbeing of people in Rivers State.

The governor noted that it was remarkable that his administration, within 100 days of his second tenure in office, could commission such life-changing and people-oriented projects. He assured that there would not be a dull moment in his administration.

Wike said: “It is still early morning in our second tenure and we have demonstrated that, for us, there would be no lull in the administration of our renewed political mandate. Rather, we will increase the tempo of deliverables, fulfil our promises and bequeath a much better state.

“We are happy to note that the soundness of our policies and governance have enabled us to grow the state economy, deliver so much on infrastructure and improve the general wellbeing of our people under a difficult national economic climate.

“We wish to also state that we are sensitive to the agitation of our people for political and economic freedom and we shall continue to respond appropriately to the challenges of development either alone or in conjunction with our partners to advance our abiding interest in building the brightest possible future for our state and for all our people.”

Many have praised Wike’s response to the yearnings of the people, following the quality projects executed to alleviate suffering and improve the economy of the state.

Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi confirmed this when he commissioned the Rumuwoji International Market, Port Harcourt recently.

Fayemi declared that the frequency with which Rivers governor churned out quality projects justifies his nickname, ‘Mr Project.’

He said: “We are proud of Governor Wike. We are proud of the work he is doing in Rivers State. He is going to continue to commission projects till September 27. Even if it is one project per day, it will be almost 10 days. Now, I understand why they refer to him as Mr Project.”

Fayemi stated that governance is about improving the living standard of the people. He noted that his colleague has worked hard for Rivers people.

He said: “The promise that the governor made is what he is fulfilling today. That is what government is all about. Government is about affecting the lives of our people.

“Governance is about improving the quality and condition of our society. Governance is about ensuring that we fulfil promises that we make to the people,” Fayemi noted.

Another project that is a testimony of development in the state is the commissioning of the popular Fruit Garden Market, Port Harcourt. It was gutted by fire towards the end of 2018.

It became a tool for politics. Several politicians found it as the best opportunity to get the minds of affected traders for the 2019 elections.

Governor Wike, however, empathised with the traders, having personally visited the scene. He coordinated rescue and response operations.

Days after, the governor approved the construction of the Fruit Garden Market. He also approved the release of compensation to traders whose goods were gutted by fire.

Construction of the Fruit Garden Market was flagged off on October 27, 2018. The foundation stone was laid by the Ebony State Governor, Dave Umahi. On that day, Governor Wike redeemed his pledge to compensate the traders.

He handed over bank drafts of N400, 000 compensation to each of the 213 traders operating inside the market. Also, the sum of N300,000 was given to each of the traders operating around the market.

On completion of the project, the new Fruit Garden Market has four one-storey buildings and eight bungalows designed to promote commercial activities.

Other facilities in the market include: 160 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

The construction of the Rumuwoji (Mile 1) and Fruit Garden Markets has eased perennial traffic experienced by motorists and other road users. The two newly commissioned markets have added beauty to the Garden City landscape.

On talent hunts, before the commissioning of Real Madrid Academy on Saturday, September 21, the Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Mr. Inigo Vallejo, described the Academy in Port Harcourt, as the “mother of all football academies in Africa.”

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Vallejo said the Real Madrid Football Club positively responded to the dream of Governor Wike to set up an academy in the state.

He said: “Mr Governor, you had a dream to deliver sports programmes to the children of Rivers State. Real Madrid has responded to your dream. And today, we have the mother of all football academies in Africa.”

He said the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt is the first by the club in Nigeria. He noted that it has facilities that are of international standards.

The foundation had been laid on May 28, 2018, by CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad.

With the facility now officially available, the process of grooming future football stars is underway. The first students – players of Banham Primary School, Port Harcourt – have been admitted. They were winners of Channels Television Kids Cup. Governor Wike honoured them for making the state proud.

He said: “When we promised that we would set up a Real Madrid Football Academy that would help groom international stars in the area of football, so many people played politics and said that it was fake.

“We are happy that it has come to fruition. We have sent people to Madrid and they have been trained as instructors and coaches. We also sent the players of Banham Model Primary School, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup to Madrid for training. They will form the first set of students,” Wike stated.