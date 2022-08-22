By Agatha Emeadi

All is set for the second anniversary of Seinde Signature Salon de Parfum named ‘SCENTIVERSARY 2’ as they celebrate.

The signature is an exclusive luxury fragrance retail store with a touch of style, class and excellence. Olufemi Olaseinde Olusola, CEO of Seinde Signature has announced that the peak of the anniversary would be the 5- lucky customers, collectors and perfume lovers who would join the team in an adventurous trip to Istanbul and London for a 5-days rarest most perfumery experience tagged 5-5. He said “The trip would involve 5-customers and collectors to be hosted over the 5-days to expose them to the meaning, inspiration and origin of the ground breaking niche scents.” Then, for the five lucky ones who would be on the adventurous trip, Olusola request “One must buy a bottle or more of the classic Alghabra fragrances whose home is Istanbul and from Electimuss collections which celebrates excellence, magnificence and triumphs of imperial Rome. Otherwise, one is also free to buy from Mosque Milano, the artistic niche from Milan. Olusola who has an arts background informed that lucky winners would emerge at the end of every month from August to be finalized in January when the event would wrap up and also launch new products.

The perfume journey was started out of passion by Olusola during COVID-19 and has taken a new dimension. “My journey into the perfume world came out of passion. “People came to my house during COVID-19 just to smell perfumes and have a feel of it because I am a collector; I would present them. In the event of window-shopping, inquires and demands came with it and the manufacturers also contacted us; we put all that together to start up a business you are seeing today. So, from my years of collection, I discovered where to go and that forms the reason why 5-customers would be taken Istanbul and London to experience the rarest most exclusive niche fragrances.”

He also highlighted the reasons why the fragrances from various homes like Rouge Extreme, Pirate Collection, Thameen, Emporor, Essential Parfums, Eshu, Electimuss, Catherine Omai, meo fusciuni, among others differ from the regular designer perfumes is that these luxury niche products are done in little volumes, perform better on the skin and lasts all days because it is manufactured with organic materials sourced from all corners of the earth and costs more than the regular ones.

Olusola adds that when the business turned one year, it brought a lot of the manufacturers themselves from America, Germany, Spain, Holland and it was tagged ‘One Year SENTIVERSARY’. Therefore, for the second anniversary, we want to take 5-customers to the different factories in Istanbul and London to experience the world.