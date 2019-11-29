Ngozi Nwoke

Fresh Dew Nursery and Primary School, Ajegunle, Lagos recently held its cultural day at the school premises.

The event featured different cultural dances, drama and presentation of local delicacies, and gave the pupils the opportunity to showcase their native attire. They also engaged in extracurricular activities that brought excitement to the parents.

The proprietor, Mr Robert Opara, said the event was staged to promote the Nigerian culture among the pupils. He said the event was to celebrate various cultures and languages.

“We want the pupils to understand the importance of their culture and teach them to be proud of their origin.

“Culture is simply the characteristics and ways of life of a particular group of people encompassing language, religion, cuisine, music, attire, art, and millions of other things. People should cherish their languages, and traditions. That is what makes us unique,” he stated.

Poems and parables were performed in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba by teachers to the delight of parents who applauded intermittently. The event also featured the presentation of prizes to the victorious dance groups and winners of the cooking competition.

Guest speaker at the event, Dr Nichodemus Nnamezie, gave an insight of the history and origin of Igbo culture. He said parents should endeavour to always teach their children how to speak their native dialects as that would enable them to know their origin.

He said: “It’s disheartening to see parents who communicate in foreign language with their children. Some children as old as 16 years do not know their origin. Some cannot fluently speak their native language, and I don’t blame them. You give out what you have.

“Most parents can’t speak their ethnic dialect, and cannot teach their children. I find it highly shameful. I implore parents to make it a duty to educate their children on the various cultures, customs and traditions they represent. It fosters communal living and unites the family bond,” he noted.