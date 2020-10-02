It was a moment of thanksgiving and celebration to God on September 15, when Sir (Chief) Godfrey Nwaise, the Nze Bu Ike Ani of Issele-Uku, marked his 81st birthday. The ceremony started with a communion service officiated by Rev. Fr. Patrick Okafor, CM, while the reading for the day was taken by Noble Patrick Igwilo and, after the service, friends and well-wishers were treated to a warm reception with prime entertainment. Sir Godfrey is a member of the Knights of St John International (KSJI).