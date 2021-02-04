It was fun and excitement last weekend when Octogenarian, Sir Augustine Umeobieri Nnadiri Osuorah marked his 85th birthday in grand style in Lagos. After a thanks Giving Mass held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, a reception was held in his honour at Hob & Hog Events Centre, Shasha, Lagos.

Born Jan. 30, 1936 at Umuchu, Aguata LGA of Anambra State in very humble circumstances, at the tender age of two, he lost both parents. However, he was lucky to have loving and caring relatives who took care of his education. Immediately after his secondary school education, he got employment in the Nigeria Customs Service in 1958 as a 3rd Class Customs and Excise Officer before proceeding to study Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, (UNN) Nsukka).

After 35 five years of meritorious and distinguished service to the motherland, he retired from the Nigeria Customs Service in 1993.

A devout catholic, he was initiated into the Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI) on August 26, 1986 and is a past grand president, Lagos Grand Commandery, where he has risen to the post of Brigadier-General.

An elder of the Uwabunkiti Age Grade, Amanasaa, he is a community leader and philanthropist, Sir Osuorah’s footprints transcend ethnic and religious boundaries. He was the first Vice Chairman, Aguata Progressive Union (APU) and Chairman, Umutu Improvement Union (UIU) among others. He has many children and grand children.