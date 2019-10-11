It promises to be an exciting moment for Christians and lovers of gospel music as popular gospel singer, Solo Urete storms Ota, Ogun State on Sunday, October 13 for his much awaited concert tagged: ‘Stand Up For Jesus’.

Holding at God’s Signature Royal Assembly (Faith Hall), 41, Papa Aro, off Oju-Ore/Itele Road, Ota, Ogun State, the concert would parade top gospel musicians and spirit-filled ministers of God who will minister to the souls of attendees with inspiring songs and words of God respectively.

Headlined by Solo Urete aka Jehovah Overdo and hosted by Pastor Isaac Ogbah, Senior Pastor of God’s Signature Royal Assembly and Convener, Rhythm of Praise, the show will feature other talented gospel musicians including Christy Tobeh, Stephen Uwaifo, Dayo Dayspring, Godwin Marshal, Dancia Ngozi, Abidah, Tolani, Vic Da Praise, Obus Zalee, Edavids, and Titilayo Euba.

Talking about the show, Urete stated: “What happens when we praise God? There’s praise that swallows sickness and destroys demons. There is praise that opens the heavens and new doors. There is praise that fights battles, gives new ideas and makes the impossibilities possible. I am talking about the Jehoshaphat praise. I am talking about the Davidic praise. I am talking about the Paul and Silas praising God in the prison. And that is what we mean by Stand Up for Jesus.”

On his expectations for the concert, Pastor Ogbah said: “Our expectations are endless and we serve a God who is able to meet them all. The land of Ota would yield up her increase more than ever before and lives would be transformed.”