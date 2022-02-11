This is an exciting moment for Nnamdi Okafor, who has just been elevated by entertainment company, Sony Music to head its Digital Services and Partner Management operations in Africa.

Nnamdi’s new position was announced at the company’s end-of-year soiree held at its corporate headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nnamdi joined Sony Music Entertainment in 2019 as Digital Specialist, overseeing operations in West Africa. He was responsible for managing key digital accounts like Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, YouTube and TikTok as well as developing content strategies and managing CRM campaigns for local and international artistes.

Having demonstrated impressive tact and skillful deployment of creative strategies in handling brand and product campaigns, Nnamdi had the much-needed edge to advance over a pool of candidates vying for the new position. In less than 18 months working in Sony, his contributions have been astounding as they are valuable too. He has impacted significantly on growing verticals of the business, increasing their market share, breaking multiple music talents globally including top selling artistes like Gyakie, Ruger, Lojay, Mayorkun, T-Classic, Davido, King Promise and Wizkid, as well as contributing to international campaigns for Lil Nas X, Beyonce, Elevation Worship, Adele, BTS, and Doja Cat to mention a few.

Nnamdi has worked very closely with DSPs and UGC partners to participate and manage the launch of several campaigns including Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio for their flagship episode that featured KDDO (Kiddominant), Gyakie as the pioneer Africa cover star for Spotify’s EQUAL campaign, Ruger’s Dior TikTok campaign, Boomplay’s For Your Ears Only (FYEO), and YouTube Shorts launch.

Expressing delight over Nnamdi’s feat, Sony Music’s General Manager for West Africa, Oluwaseun Lloyd says, “In every business today, you must have a thriving technological department. Here at Sony Music, our business is strictly digital and we found a great candidate in Nnamdi Okafor to lead the digital department with his skill and passion. We wish him all the best in his new role, as he takes us to greater heights.”

On his part, Taponeswa Mavunga, Director of Africa at Sony Music’s UK office, and who has worked with Nnamdi on numerous artistes’ roll out and launch campaigns, said, “Nnamdi is a hands-on executive and his reputation in the digital space is exemplary. He is also a genuine music man with incredible relationships across the board. These qualities make him perfect for this new role, and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Nnamdi, who was presented with a Recognition Master award by the MD of SMEA at the end-of-year event in South Africa, has vowed not to relent in delivering with astounding strides in his new post.