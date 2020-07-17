For viewers of DStv’s Africa Magic, there is excitement in the air. On Saturday, Afro juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters (SSP) will serenade them as he headlines Africa Magic Owambe show.

Aimed at bringing viewers the best of entertainment through electrifying performances from top music bands in the country, Owambe is DStv’s way of connecting party lovers to what they cherish, even as restrictions on social functions through physical distancing continue.

Legendary Sir Shina Peters’ 1989 album titled, Ace (Afro-juju series 1) remains a masterpiece to this day.

But this album didn’t introduce SSP into the music industry; he had always been hanging about the corridors of music since he began singing at a very young age and apprenticed to many great names during the time. He was once with Chief Ebenezer Obey, then later joined General Prince Adekunle’s band where he acquired the skills needed for playing the piano and guitar as well as developed his singing talent.

But SSP’s most prolific period was when he teamed up with Segun Adewale and the duo had the world of music at their feet. Today, SSP’s music is enjoyed by people of all cultures during events but it remains a precious part of Yoruba culture and tradition. Played during naming and wedding ceremonies, housewarming, birthdays, burials and other occasions, his songs provide the vibes that mobilise society, promoting unity and love.

“In this edition of Africa Magic Owambe Saturday, MultiChoice brings the magic and heat of an authentic Owambe experience to viewers. Those who have missed Owambes for weeks will have a feel of a first-rate performance by Sir Shina Peters,” a statement from MultiChoice reveals.