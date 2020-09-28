•Covers 5,594 kms, 27 cities in 18 states

After traversing 27 cities in 18 states across the country, and recording more than 5594 kilometres over 41 days, Bajaj Keke Rally, the first in Nigeria, officially ended its tough journey at a ceremony organised by the Stallion Group in Lagos on Friday.

This feat on Nigerian roads has earned for the new generation of Bajaj tricycles the reputation of being tough, rugged and reliable, considering that collectively the convoy covered more than 26,000 kilomtres without any product issues.

Motoring history was made by Stallion Auto Keke Ltd on Friday, August 7, 2020, when it flagged off at its Ijesha showroom the Bajaj Keke Rally consisting of a team of five experienced riders {of five tricycles}, officials and security agents.



Speaking at the colourful event to mark the end of the rally at the Sheraton, Ikeja, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd Managing Director, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, stated, “The Bajaj Keke Rally really boasts on how the new Baba Bajaj is tough, strong, reliable, and well equipped for the Nigerian roads. Having covered more than 5000 kilometres, the kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of “Runs Faster, Lasts Longer” through every rider who was a part of this rally.”

From Lagos, the rally covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, to prove the durability of Bajaj keke.

The team also disseminated the message of maintaining hygiene in order to help curb the spread of the corona virus, in addition to visiting cultural and historic sites in each state, and drawing attention to what the host communities hold dear.

Rohtagi explained that the vision from this rally was not only to take up the challenge of proving how credible the Bajaj tricycles are, but also engaging in the stories of these riders that would go on to make the brand what it is.

The alliance of Stallion and Bajaj, he assured, would continue to improve lives by going extra miles to provide rider-training facilities, scholarship programmes, mechanic empowerment programmes, ease in financing, ease of spare part availability and differentiated customer service through its existing footprints within the auto industry.

Narrating his team’s experience during the long trip across the country, its leader and Head of Sales, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd, Usman Abdul Samad, disclosed that apart from the menace of miscreants at some points, the journey was hitch-free with none of the five Bajaj tricycles developing a hitching.

At the finale which had some dealers and riders in attendance, the Stallion-Bajaj partnership highlighted strong after-sales support as one of the major advantages of owning the tricycles loved in about 70 countries and “world leader in the intra-city vehicle space.”

The after-sales service benefits include: 12-month warranty, assurance of 24-hour support, 5,000 trained mechanics, presence in not less than 60 cities and 250 parts boutlets.