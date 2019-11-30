Excitement is in the air, as Africa’s first indigenous teen channel, Teen Africa TV, a brainchild of Charles Novia, makes it debut on December 1.

According to Novia, “Teen Africa TV is presently the biggest indigenous visual ecosystem for teenagers in this part of the world. We speak the language of the teens and we understand what they want. Our programmes are borne out of research by them and all our original programmes have teens and young adults as presenters. We have given them their own world and there is nothing like this.

“The TATV presenters and brand ambassadors are some of the best teen talents in the country and we are very proud of them. We have assembled the next breakout youth talents who will take over the entertainment scene in Africa and the world in a few years, and TATV is the natural springboard for these talents to blow.”

After the launch, Teen Africa TV will be available on DStv and Gotv as a 24-hour channel with the best original content for the teens and family audience.

Performing at the launch holding at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos and airing live on HipTV and TATV are Tuface Idibia, Joeboy and Crayon as well as other teen acts from the TATV ensemble.