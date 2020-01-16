Gilbert Ekezie

The 13th edition of the four-day annual international crusade organised by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, tagged “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,’ ended on Monday, January 6. The event was held at the Chosen International Secondary School, along Oguta Road, Mgbidi, Imo State.

Delegates from 79 countries attended the crusade, including people came from Angola, Ghana, Cameroun, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Liberia, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Ukraine, Israel, Turkey, United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, China, Lebanon, Philippines, Pakistan and many others.

General overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who led the interdenominational event, said it was designed to produce spiritual rebirth that would usher the participants into the new year. He said the crusade would produce a spiritual stronghold that would help participants to overcome the spiritual, physical and financial challenges of the year, as well as help produce solutions to national problems.

During the payers, healing and deliverance sessions, Muoka assured attendees that God has the rightful authority, wisdom and power to bring about everything that He desires. He said God would, through the event, determine the destinies of participants.

In his words, the circumstances of one’s challenges, how long the challenges had existed and the cause did not matter, as God had set aside the programme to prepare everyone for success in 2020 and beyond.

“God Almighty will always demonstrate His power to deliver people from all spiritual and physical challenges,” the cleric said.

And as he led the participants to God through prayers and sermons, there were shouts of praise, as many miracles occurred and participants smiled home with great testimonies.

President of the Council of Bishops in Nigeria and Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum, Archbishop Julius Ebiwe, who was at the crusade with other bishops, said he was inspired to visit the Lord’s Chosen for the great work that God had been using Muoka to do.

He stated that his group came to celebrate Muoka and to intimate him of their intention to partner with him and his ministry.

He said: “We have seen with our eyes that Muoka is a real man of God who preaches a good gospel, gives the right messages and does the right things. I am standing on behalf all the clerics in Nigeria to say that we are going to work with him because of the good work that God is using him to do so that God will raise him up to do more.”

Ebiwe also told those that have been disparaging Mouka and his ministry to desist from such acts. He urged every cleric in Nigeria to work with Muoka to help depopulate the kingdom of darkness: “I was just imagining the fake stories we heard some years ago about how one small girl and few others wanted to destroy this kind of great thing God is doing to deliver men from the kingdom of darkness. She wanted to spoil this kind of good thing. That means, if she had succeeded in damaging Muoka’s name 10 years ago, we would not see what we are seeing now.”

He prayed for God to continue to strengthen Muoka and the officials of the Lord’s Chosen so that they could do even more.

“We pray and wish you greater wisdom, tenacity, knowledge and understanding to continue to provide this sterling spiritual leadership,” said the bishop.

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, was also at the programme. He recalled that he was at the crusade ground last year to seek the face of God before the elections.

“Today marks the anniversary of that historic visit to this place and in the spirit of thanksgiving, I consider it wise in obedience to God for his faithfulness and lovingkindness that I should come with my wife this time to say that we are grateful.

He commended Pastor Muoka for continuing the tradition of holding the crusade in Mgbidi for over 10 years now, which he described as historic. He said the crusade had become a mark of identity for the area.

He said, “I thank Pastor Lazarus Muoka, our father in the Lord and spiritual director, our son in whom we are well pleased and your dear wife. We are proud to say that you are part of us and we are part of you.”

Ihedioha also expressed gratitude to the massive crowd from various parts of the world for coming to boost the economy of the state: “I applaud you my dear Chosen people, our brothers and sisters who have come to boost the economy of our state. We are happy that this annual crusade has boosted the economy of our state, the prosperity of our people and our spiritual lives, as many have been healed on this land.”

He prayed that God should grant Muoka the anointing that he needs to continue to provide Imo State, Nigeria and the world at large the spiritual leadership that is needed.

“I also return the same favour and love to all the participants,” Ihedioha said.

Also, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, described Muoka as a genuine servant of God who has been on a mission to win more souls for God. He urged the cleric to always pray for those in public office, noting that it was very difficult to man such positions.

“We want the people to realise that it takes the grace of God to lead. That is why those holding public office need your prayers, so that God will always touch their hearts to use public money for public good.”

Obi, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the last election, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for the country. He called on the participants to always listen to hearken to the words of genuine men of God like Pastor Muoka.

Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Dengiye Ubarugu, thanked God for what he used Muoka to do in his life through prayers.

“I was here last year when someone gave a testimony on how God gave him something miraculous, and I promised that, if God makes me the chairman of my local government, I would give two cows and increase it by N100,000, making it N600,000. Meanwhile, I had never met anyone on that matter. Later, the leaders of my local government called me to serve as a local government chairman. Fortunately, God answered me and I was given a certificate of return on the platform of the PDP in August 2019,” he said.

He described Muoka as God’s messenger out to make spiritual exploits.

“I thank God for the kind of calling he has. He has shown us that God remains the same and will not forsake anyone who trusts in him.”

Many miracles were also recorded at the event, with the participants sharing testimonies and giving thanks to God.