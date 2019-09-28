Hundreds of Tiwa Savage’s fans crowded under the Obalende Bridge in Lagos were thrown into a state of frenzy recently, as she thrilled them to no end during the premiere of her new single, 49-99.

Powered by foremost African music streaming platform, Boomplay and Universal Music Group, the free show was the Lagos leg of the global release of her first single, which earlier premiered in London and New York. This came a few months after she signed an exclusive international recording deal with Universal Music Group.

Tosin Sorinola, Head of Marketing, Boomplay, explained: “Getting behind Tiwa Savage for this event was a no-brainer, as she’s one of the most celebrated female acts in Africa, while Boomplay is also the No.1 music streaming platform in Africa. Thus, it’s a win-win connection for both parties.

“As a platform with over 54 million users globally and seven million tracks, which are expected to grow to 12 million by the end of 2019, we believe that we are in the position to partner with as many artistes as possible, in order to encourage creatives and gradually build a buying culture amongst the music community in general.”

Wearing her diva attitude like a badge, Tiwa waltzed out of a Lagos BRT bus parked behind the stage, singing to the blast of her single, All Over.

Her grand entrance made the crowd go gaga. Much to the satisfaction of the crowd who kept asking for more, the musician went on to perform other singles such as Ello Baby, her collabo song with Reekardo Banks; Ma Lo and Diet among others.

A vividly excited Tiwa Savage said, “As an artiste, I cannot shy away from the people. It’s very important for me to connect with them and let them know how important they are to my growth as an artiste.”