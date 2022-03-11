Managing Director/CEO, UK Travel Agency, Prince Lorenzo Anucha, has announced the dedication of the company’s 22nd anniversary celebration to the memory of his late dad, Eze D. U Anucha, former deputy governor of old River State, who died two years ago.

He said established on February 21, 2000, the travel agency witnessed a meteoric rise as one of the first IATA certified agencies in Nigeria, and the first outside Lagos State.

In its 5th year of operation, however, the agency, with its corporate headquarters located at Block 3, Club (1928) Grounds, Port Harcourt, River State expanded by 75 per cent due to massive growth, leading to its creation of four branches within Port Harcourt alone.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In 2007, UK Travel Agency was launched in Lagos with an office in Ikoyi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The company went ahead to open an office on the highbrow Oxford Street in London. The office, erected in partnership with a sister company, High Life Rental and Charter Ltd, houses a Bureau de Change.

This was followed by a satellite office opened on Rue De Colisse off Champs Elysees in Gay, Paris, France. Now, the agency is planning to launch a new office within the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, having secured a contractor status for travel and tour services.

However, it’s been