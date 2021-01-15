The promotional trailer of legendary drama series, Village Headmaster, which is already airing across the country, has brought palpable excitement to lovers of good entertainment programmes.

This is coming months after it was announced that Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) had embarked on ground-breaking partnership to revive the series.

According to the Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga Jnr., the shooting of the series commenced in early November 2020 and was concluded by mid-December of the same year. “Now, the trailer has been creating a buzz on NTA Network, AIT Network, wapTV and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube among others, even as the programme is currently undergoing post-production process in line with the producers’ promise to deliver a first-class project of international standard,” he said.

Directed by award-winning Patience Oghre Imobhio, the new Village Headmaster parades some of the original cast including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin). Others are 9ice, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Chris Iheuwa, Mr Latin, Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Princess, Sam Uche Anyamele, Mide Martins, Rycardo Agbor, Jumoke George, Yemi Shodimu, Babatunde Aderinoye, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Jr., Jumoke Olabisi, and Eric Obinna.

The drama series would start airing in April on NTA Network, AIT Network and wapTV Network across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.