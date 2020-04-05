It was excitement galore at the boot camp of music reality show, Access The Stars recently as star singers, Sound Sultan and Waje showed up to mentor the contestants.

Ahead of the week’s task, Waje whose vocal range covers three octaves shared some pieces of advice with the contestants, saying: “When it comes to covering people’s songs, there’s a tendency to want to sing it like the owner. We want you to be inspired by what they’ve done but still bring out your own personality.”

At his masterclass, Sound Sultan shared words of wisdom, emphasizing the importance of collaboration over competition during the duet performances. Later, during the first round of performance at the ‘Judges Stage Show’ themed: ‘Best of Both Worlds’, each contestant worked to harmonise with an opponent, performing a duet. Later on, the contestants took to the stage as solo artistes, staking their claims to the finale.

Despite the performances by the contestants, celebrity judges, Seyi Shay, Kaffy, and Tee-Y Mix nominated six contestants for eviction. By unanimous votes two of them were saved. Those in eviction included Sly Wonder, Olutunz, Mimi Victor, and Gabriel Songz. The remaining six contestants will proceed in the competition, battling for a cash prize of N150 million, a brand-new car and a management contract.