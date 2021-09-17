By Vivian Onyebukwa

The auditorium of the Royal Choice Ministries International, Ketu, Lagos, was filled last week with women from all walks of life who gathered for the church’s annual Women of Purpose International Conference.

It was a three-day programme with the theme, “Made for More,” where the women congregated to worship God and seek his face for a better life for their families and peace in the country.

The last day’s topic was “Maximising Opportunities For Advancement”. In her teaching, the convener of the conference, Pastor (Mrs) Faith Ibeakanma, wife of the Senior Pastor of Royal Choice Ministries International, Dr Success Ibeakanma, took her Bible reading from Ecclesiastic 10: 15.

She explained extensively the importance of maximizing opportunities in ones life. Mrs Ibeakanma described opportunity as the mother of change. She said without opportunity there won’t be progress.

She said: “The highway of life is dotted with opportunities. Everything that happens to you is an opportunity either to move forward or backwards. Your response to an opportunity that comes your way determines your success. Opportunity comes in different ways. At times, the challenge you get is an opportunity for celebration. Opportunities are meant to be maximised and not to be wasted. The opportunity you maximised is what turns your life around. Every opportunity you missed is a destiny thwarted”.

She made reference to David in the Bible, who later became King simply because he maximised the opportunity. She, however, stated that no man can rise beyond the level of opportunities at his disposal, and for opportunities to work, they must be used.

Mrs Ibeakanma went further to say that for one to go further, one also has to be sensitive to opportunities in disguise, as they sometimes come disguising as problems and challenges.

“Small opportunities are always the beginning of great things. The problems you solve are the platform to your promotion. Small opportunities to serve is an opportunity to be great. If you want to make progress, you must be spiritually empowered; it pays to serve. Stop grumbling, gossiping, backbiting so that you can achieve greatness,” she advised.

She implored women to always pray harder to be able to overcome all life challenges.

Dr Success Ibeakanma, who also came to felicitate with the women, took his reading from 2 kings Chapter 4:1 and 2. He preached about repentance and, thereafter, prayed for the guests. There was healing, laying of hands and deliverance by the senior pastor. He described the event as the best women conference so far.

A march parade made up of 16 women took place in honour of the convener, Faith Ibeakanma.

One of the participants remarked that the conference couldn’t have come at a better time considering the insecurity ravaging the country from the fringe of the Sahara to the Atlantic coastline.

“There’s no doubt we need prayers now than ever. Our country is going through rough times and as women and mothers, it’s our responsibility to intercede for the country,” she said.

Some of the women who attended the event expressed excitement over the conference, which they said they always looked forward to every year.

