Ngozi Nwoke

At the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, these are exciting moments. The campus has been agog following the elevation of 387 members of staff of the institution.

The promotion was sequel to the approval of the backlog of promotions up to 2018 by the Expanded Management Committee (EMC) of the institution.

About 82 lecturers were promoted to their next ranks, while over 300 non-teaching workers were also elevated.

Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu, said 26 principal assistant registrars were also moved to the rank of deputy registrar.

Onuchukwu said the Federal Ministry of Education has also ratified the approval of the 2018 promotions of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the polytechnic in accordance with the extant rules.

Following the promotions, several staff and students of the institution have been pouring encomiums on the rector Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, (ASUP), Oko Chapter, Comrade Samuel Igbokwe enthused that the rector had started well in the areas of staff welfare.

“There is no doubt that the transformation we are looking for is finally here with us. We should give her a chance and more time to fully implement her agenda. She operates an open door policy and she is carrying everybody along. The staff are happy with her approach towards the implementation and payment of the outstanding promotion arrears and other issues. There is a great relationship between staff and management of the polytechnic,” he said.

The immediate past Chairman of ASUP in the institution, Comrade Godson Okeoma said it was heart warming that the rector assumed duty in March and ensured the release of staff promotion just months later.

He also noted the return of the cordial working and personal relationships, which he said eluded the polytechnic for some time before the coming of the new rector, adding that Dr Nwafulugo had brought back the much needed peace to the institution.

“While it may be early to assess her, as she came from another institution and therefore needs to study the work environment, I will say she started well and we are happy,” he said.

A former registrar of the polytechnic, Mr Tony Nwaokolobia said the new Rector has displayed huge signs of commitment and capabilities to take the institution to the next level.

He commended the massive renovation exercise going on simultaneously in all the three campuses of the polytechnic. “We are really having the feel of the new administration. The new rector has shown she is capable of managing affairs of the polytechnic. There is absolutely peace on campus and everyone has become more serious with their duties.”

The Director, Ufuma Campus of the Polytechnic, Dr. Rose Nwankwo, in her contribution said it was a thing of joy that the rector released staff promotion just after three or four months in office. She said Nwafulugo had been maintaining an open door policy, giving listening ear to staff and students since she assumed office.

“Besides staff welfare, she has shown commitment towards the accreditation of our programmes which is commendable.

“The two campuses, Ufuma and Atani that were hitherto neglected by past administrations, have been revived by her. In fact it is not an overstatement to note that she has transformed the institution within this short period of her stay.”

She urged the rector to ensure the provision of more lecture halls for effective teaching and learning.

Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), Comrade Innocent Okeke said Nwafulugo was a godsend to the institution. He said the polytechnic has come alive again, with the staff and students quite happy.

“I believe that other grey areas yet to be attended to would be gradually sorted, as we have seen her sincerity and readiness to work,” Okeke said.

Some of the students also applauded the efforts of the new rector, noting that for the first time in over eight years, academic calendar has been restored.

Miss Chidinma Okolo, of Science Laboratory Technology Department, said the appointment of Nwafulugo as rector of the polytechnic had positively changed the institution’s outlook. She said Nwafulugo had improved the image, rating and academic standard of the polytechnic.

Onuchukwu said the management of the institution had set up a committee to tackle issues of proper placement, conversion, upgrading and other outstanding welfare matters so as to motivate the staff. He informed that the committee had started receiving submissions from affected staff and would soon forward their recommendations to the management for considerations.

The reporter gathered also that the management was working on attracting more approvals for short courses and research programmes for staff through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

The PRO also spoke about the forthcoming accreditation exercise slated for next month, noting that all academic departments of the polytechnic have received a facelift preparatory to the exercise.

The image-maker also informed that the institution was already planning to go into affiliation with some Nigerian universities in areas such as engineering. He also said the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has expressed interest in investing in the construction of hostels and other infrastructure for students in the polytechnic.

He noted that the new rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, an engineer, had been working hard to attract investors to the polytechnic. He explained that Nwafulugo had beckoned on Anambra citizens, corporate bodies and other stakeholders to invest in the development of the polytechnic since government alone cannot shoulder the challenges facing the institution.