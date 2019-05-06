Moses Akaigwe,

The latest generation of Porsche’s most successful SUV model line has arrived in Nigeria, continuing its triumphant story since 2002 when it debuted as Porsche’s first off-road variant and first vehicle in the German automaker’s line with four doors.

The coming of the brand’s flagship SUV was first celebrated at a special media event held by Porsche Centre Lagos, the premium vehicle division of Stallion Motors Limited.

Completely redesigned from ground to up, the Cayenne brings closer its racetrack roots and offers greater versatility and more performance than ever before.

Powerful turbocharged engines, enhanced chassis systems, a range off-road modes and a sharper design underpin the model’s credentials as a true sports car in its segment.

Additional enhancements to the latest generation also include intelligent assistance systems and more connectivity features aimed at offering improved driver and passenger comfort.

General Manager Porsche Centre Lagos Anurag Shah, said: “Since its initial launch, the Cayenne has been one of the most popular models in Nigeria, and I have no doubt that the third generation, which offers even more sports car performance and practicality, will continue this success story.

“For me, the new Cayenne’s versatility is truly unique. It is at home on any road, but it is equally ready to explore new terrain. It enjoys a short sprint as much as a long road trip, and the commute to work as much as a lap on the track. It is capable of producing a superb drive experience virtually anywhere, and that is really what sets the Cayenne apart from any other SUV. We’re very excited to be welcoming it to Nigeria today.”

Design evolution

A bold new design stays true to the unmistakable identity of the Cayenne, but delivers a more streamlined, athletic impression to complement an increased length and lower height.

The pronounced bonnet, redesigned headlight contour and trademark large air intakes underline the Cayenne’s improved driving dynamics from the front. Narrower side windows, a redesigned rear wing, wide rear end with integrated light strip and wider alloy wheels further enhance and emphasise its sports car genes.

The new Cayenne offers a spacious cabin, with several comfort and convenience features throughout.

The luggage compartment has been increased by 100 litres, just as the Porsche Advanced Cockpit concept brings the vehicle and the occupants closer through increased connectivity and intuitive controls.

The centre console with Direct Touch Control and a new 12.3-inch touch display for the Porsche Communication Management act as the driver’s interface to all vehicle functions.

PCM can be configured for up to six individual profiles to store a large number of interior settings, as well as specifications for lights, driving programmes and assistance systems.

New driving modes

A true all-rounder, five pre-programmed drive and chassis modes can be activated in accordance to the terrain via the PCM.

For example, drivers can choose between Mud, Gravel, Sand and Rocks settings to adapt to the relevant conditions.

Depending on the selection made, the control unit optimally conditions the engine and chassis systems including the new Tiptronic S, the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel system and the PSM stabilisation programme. The air suspension, PASM damper system, PDCC rolling-motion compensation and the rear axle steering are also activated if the options are fitted.

More dynamic performance and improved agility

The new lightweight chassis of the Cayenne has been completely redesigned from scratch to deliver the optimum balance between sporty performance and comfort, and contributes to an overall weight saving of up to 65 kilograms despite an extended range of standard equipment.

With the exception of the active PASM damper system, all chassis systems are new, including the adaptive three-chamber air suspension and electric roll stabilisation.

The 4D Chassis Control connects all the systems to add to the enhanced driving dynamics of the range. The Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, which come as standard in the Turbo, make a global debut and offer improved responsiveness as well as an up to 30 per cent longer service life.

For the first time, the Cayenne is available with rear-axle steering as an option, and a mixed tyre configuration. The tyres are also larger than before, ranging from 19 to 21 inches. Both developments are derived from the 911 to improve agility, stability and safety, whilst rear-axle steering also reduces the turning circle by 0.6 metres for even greater practicality.

Performance-driven engines

The third generation model range combines powerful and efficient engines with a new, responsive eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox which enhances capabilities thanks to shorter response times and sportier ratios in the lower gears.

The six-cylinder turbo engine of the Cayenne delivers 450 Nm of torque and 340 hp, a 40 hp increase on its predecessor. It reaches 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, or just 5.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and has a top speed of 245 km/h.

The Cayenne S is powered by a 2.9-litre, biturbo-charged V6 engine with 440 hp (an increase of 20 hp) and 550 Nm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds (4.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package) and boasts a top speed of 265 km/h.

With its 550 hpbiturbo eight-cylinder engine, the Cayenne Turbo is the top model in the new generation and exceeds the engine of its predecessor by 30 hp, while the maximum torque of 770 Nm represents an increase of 20 Nm. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (or 3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package), and achieves a top speed of 286 km/h.