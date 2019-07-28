In anticipation of the release of The Set Up in cinemas on August 9, the producers of flick which features Dakore Egbuson (as Motunrayo Elesho) have continued to tease fans with a number of exciting clips and a trailer.

In the run-up to the scheduled release, the producers said that a select number of fans would have a one-on-one with some of the actors, principally Dakore, Ayo Ayoola (who plays her brother, Bamidele Elesho) as well as Niyi Akinmolayan (director) and Zulumoke Oyibo (producer)

In a one-hour private chat, celebrated actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande revealed why her character in The Set Up is dear to her: “Motunrayo is very different because she has so much more heart than any other character I’ve ever played.”

When asked about her experience working side by side with Ayoola Ayolola, Dakore enthused: “It was my first time working with Ayoola and we flowed rather effortlessly. Also, I have three younger brothers, so that helped.”

In The Set Up, Dakore plays a wealthy heiress who was at the centre of a plot by a socialite (Jim Iyke) and a young con artist (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) to steal her family fortune.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, The Set Up was written by Chinaza Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Production and Distribution and Anakle Films.