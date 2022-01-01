By Kenneth Udeh

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Friday extended distribution of empowerment materials to agricultural practitioners and artisans in his Abia North constituency.

Few months ago, the former Governor of Abia State had commenced the distribution of empowerment materials to his constituents in addition to other numerous infrastructural projects which he facilitated as part of the fulfilment of his campaign promises.

During the previous exercise, Kalu had distributed a set of 350 motorcycles, 200 sewing machines and other empowerment kits to Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial District. That was followed by the distribution of another set of 400 motorcycles and 150 generators to his constituents in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Yesterday, the Senate Chief Whip extended the distribution of the self-reliance items to ward constituents in Bende Local Goverment area.

The constituents in the entire 13 wards in Bende LGA were presented with over 800 motorcycles, 500 sewing machines and other items to support their various vocations. The benefiting wards include; Igbere A, Igbere B, Alayi, Item A, Item B, Item C, Ugwueke/Ezeukwu, Umuhu, Ozuitem, Bende, Nkpaumuimenyi, Uzuakoli and Itumbuzo.

Addressing the joyful beneficiaries who converged at his camp Neya Igbere country home, Kalu stated that the empowerment programme was in line with, and in continuation of his gesture in Umunneochi and Isuikwuto local councils.

He maintained that the deed formed part of his agenda to raise the living conditions of the people through the provisions of items that will enhance the various vocations which the people are engaged in.

He pointed out that the two remaining local governments in Abia North (Ohafia and Arochukwu) will adequately receive their own materials in due time. The senator noted that such motivations would increase employment, improve productivity and reduce crime rate in the communities.

Expressing her joy, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ifekwe Chike Ogwumb,a the woman leader Igbere Ward B, commended Kalu for the gesture, describing him as God sent. While commending him for his quality representation, Ifekwe said Kalu had fulfilled his electoral promises and assured that the people would always support him in his political endeavour.

Her words: “My heart is overwhelmed by what Orji Uzor Kalu has been doing for me and the entire community. He is a good leader who does not disappoint because he has fulfilled more than what he promised us during the campaign.

“He is God sent and God fearing. Since he became our Senator he has taken our welfare very seriously and we are very grateful to him for the roads, schools and infrastructure which he has provided for us.”