By Ngozi Uwujare

Members of the Zaki Biam community in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State were in a jubilant mood recently when police operatives gunned down some suspected robbers and bandits that have been terrorising the area.

Nemesis caught up with the bandits when police operatives of the Operation Zenda Special Tactical Team of the State Police Command stormed the hideout of the bandits and engaged them in an all-out battle. Four of the suspects were gunned down in the encounter while many others sustained injuries.

.It was gathered that before their arrest, the suspects had robbed and kidnapped over 20 victims, collected millions of naira from victims’ relatives, killed and raped some victims. The corpses of those raped were abandoned in their hideout.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass told Saturday Sun that the bandits met their Waterloo on March 26, 2022 when they encountered the policemen who were at their observation point in Ukum Local Government area of the state where 20 bandits were on their way to attack an unsuspected member of Zakibram community.

He said his men swung into action and engaged these bandits in a gun battle in their hideout. He informed that some were captured while other gang members sustained gunshot injuries.

CP Abass stated that the 20 notorious bandits came on 20 motorcycles with the intention to carry out deadly attacks. He said the suspects had robbed victims of valuables items, kidnapped some and raped the ladies who were on their way to the farm.

He said the entire members of Zaki Biam communities were in bondage when the bandits came and kidnapped and robbed them of their goods.

Abass said the command had received several complaints from the public which prompted the command to map out strategies and go after the bandits in their hideout. He said his men gave the bandits a hot chase and killed four of them while other hoodlums escaped and abandoned their ammunitions in their forest.

The Commander of Operation Zenda, Justin Gberindyer, a Superintendent of Police, said: “After an encounter with the criminals, we were able to rescue some victims who were kidnapped and waiting for ransom to be paid by their relatives. We overpowered the kidnappers and some of them escaped with bullets wound while four were shot dead.

“Also, we recovered AK47 rifles, 33 rifles, one locally made revolvers pistol, 75 rounds of 6.72×39mm live ammunitions, 9mm live ammunitions, AK 47 magazines, three G3 magazines and 59 rounds of 7.62×49mm live ammunitions and 139 live ammunition from the kidnappers”.

CP Abass stated that some of the gang members had robbed some passengers’ vehicles along the Lafia/Makurdi Expressway where they kidnapped some victims and took them inside the bush, collected all their valuable items, raped female victims and collected their phones.

“Also, the same gang attacked some victims who were going to the farm on February 2, 2022 and collected all their valuable items. Some of them were kidnapped and when the public raised alarm, police operatives, hunters and vigilance groups swung into action. They had an encounter with the bandits which forced the criminals to have serious encounter with them which forced them to escape from their hideout, “he said.

He further said that on March 2, 2022 some bandits robbed people along Jos/Makurdi Expressway, kidnapped them and demanded a ransom from the victims’ families.

When Saturday Sun visited Zaki Biam community, the residents were celebrating when they saw the presence of the police operatives. They said they were jubilating over the death of the four bandits who have been terrorising them in their community.

One of the elders in the community, Mr. Godwin Susan said: “We have been in bondage for over two years when they have been terrorising and killing our people, and raping our ladies in our presence. Some of our youths, elders and women have left the community because of the situation in our community. We have shouted to the government to come to our aid, but nothing has been happening until March 26, 2022, when the police operatives went and attacked the criminals in their zone. They killed four while others escaped. The community is happy and we appreciate the police presence.”

One of the youth leaders in Zaki Biam community, Amos Godpower said: “This is the beginning of freedom in our community. We have suffered and lived in agony and pain when the bandits killed some of our youth, hunters and vigilantes. It has been a serious battle with them. It was God who intervened for us on March 26, 2022. We cannot do it alone. When the Operation Zenda personnel went to their hideout and encountered the criminals, the officers killed four while some others escaped. Today, we are relieved from this bondage. The people can go to their farms without fear again. We are now safe to travel to nearby neighbouring states. Our heart is filled with joy. There is nothing that God cannot do. We want to appreciate the police for their efforts.”

The success of the police prompted the state governor, Samuel Ortom and members of the state Executive Council to visit the Benue State Police Command to commend the policemen. He commended the effort of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass and his team for doing a good job, and promised them more operational vehicles to ensure that they flush out the bandits from the state.

The police boss, Abass said he assured the people of the continued commitment of the police to ridding the Sakara area of bandits. Said he: “We appreciate the public for giving us vital information which helped us to flush out the hoodlums from the state.”